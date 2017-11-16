Video shows driver narrowly missing police at Memphis gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver at a Memphis gas station is accused of running over a police officer's foot and ramming a patrol car as he tried to get away Wednesday, leaving his two daughters inside the station as he escaped.

Police say they were at a gas station on Jackson Avenue about 6:30 p.m. to check on suspicious activity when they stopped and checked the ID of a passenger in a Cadillac with Texas plates.

They say the driver became nervous and uncooperative when police tried to check his ID. Then he moved his car forward — over one officer's foot, police said.

He then put the vehicle in reverse, hurtled backward toward a patrol vehicle behind him and sped away. Surveillance video shows an officer jumping onto the vehicle to avoid being rammed.

The driver was identified by police as Khare D. Johnson of Bartlett. He got away, but faces aggravated assault charges.

Police notified the girls' mother, who came and got them.