× Train hits, kills pedestrian walking on tracks in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Millington police are working a fatal pedestrian accident involving a train.

According to authorities, a man was walking on the railroad tracks when he was struck near the Navy Road crossing before 9 a.m. Thursday.

All railroad crossing in Millington are closed because of the accident.

Motorists are encouraged to take Veterans Parkway or the Highway 385 overpass to get where they need to go.