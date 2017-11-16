The ‘Side Hustle’: How millions of Americans turn their passion into profit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Tina Gong spends her work days designing the website for a small marketing company.

"My last job was not great," the Labyrinthos Academy founder said.

That job inspired her to turn her passion for designing tarot cards into a second job —also known as a "side hustle".

"What do you think is behind the trend of 'side hustles?'" asked CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver.

"I think it's a mix of things - a desire for more individual freedom," Gong replied.

A recent report found more than 44 million Americans have a so-called "side hustle". It's a way they can earn extra cash on the side.

Chris Guillebeau is the author of "Side Hustle: From Idea to Income in 27 Days".

"It's something that I can point to and say okay, I got my paycheck from my employer and that's fine and I love my job, but I'm also building something for myself as well."

Younger baby boomers, age 53 to 62, earn the most from side-hustling, pulling in at least $1,000 a month, but 32-year-old Jennifer Li said her side job of organizing trips for young professionals through Map and Move is equally lucrative.

"I'd say that I can cover all my rent," she told CBS News.

An event planner by trade, Li said there's an added benefit.

"I get to travel for free which is the biggest perk. Building a community of people that I admire and love —that's just the intrinsic value that I go for."

Gong said she spends about three hours every night crafting intricate designs on her tarot cards and then sells them online starting around $45.

Overall, she said she's happy with both her day job and her side hustle.

If you're interested in getting a side-hustle going, Guillebeau recommended taking a look at the skills you already have and generating ideas without spending a lot of money.

That money would, of course, need to be reported to the IRS.