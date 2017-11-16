× Teen arrested after Arlington High School threat on social media

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — A teenager was arrested at Arlington High School on Thursday morning after authorities say he made a threat on social media to shoot up the school.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the 16-year-old posted a picture of himself holding a rifle along with the threat Wednesday night.

He was taken into custody when he showed up to school in the morning and is now in juvenile court, charged with reckless endangerment.

A sheriff’s spokesman said the teen did not have a weapon when he was taken into custody. Classes went on as usual.