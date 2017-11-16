× TDOT plans emergency closure at I-240 Thursday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced that I-240 westbound between Airways and Millbrand Road will be closed Thursday night.

I-240 will close so that crews can remove a damaged dynamic message sign.

At 9:30 p.m. the far right lane will be closed for set up, and at 10:30 p.m. a rolling road block will block all lanes for 30 to 45 minutes to safely remove the structure.

Once the structure is down one lane reopen so crews can complete the removal.

All lanes should be open again by 12:00 a.m.