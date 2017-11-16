× Suspect added to Tennessee’s Top 10 Most Wanted list

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a new suspect to the Top 10 Most Wanted list.

23-year-old Justin Wayne Pridemore has been charged with aggravated sexual battery and is wanted by both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Greenville Police Department.

According to reports, the incident in which Pridemore is charged for involves a child.

Authorities warn that Pridemore has a history of violence, and he should be considered to be very dangerous.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.