Police: Firefighter in serious condition after falling out of truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is investigating after a firefighter was seriously injured while on the job Thursday evening.

The fire department crews responded to a “white powder” call around 4 p.m.

While the crews were on the way to the scene of the call, one of the doors on the firetruck swung open – causing a firefighter immediately fall out.

The firefighter was transported to an area hospital, and he is in serious condition.

A name has not been released yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you on this investigation as more information becomes available.