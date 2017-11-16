× Police: Driver killed in overnight crash at I-240, Millbranch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a deadly overnight crash on I-240 near the Millbranch exit.

According to first responders, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on the interstate when crashed into a TDOT information sign and caught on fire around 11:30 p.m.

Another motorists pulled the man from the wreckage and tried to revive him, but he was reportedly already dead.

The victim has not been identified and the cause of the crash is under investigation.