Police car-ramming suspect tried to run over officers in 2011
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- WREG has learned the man caught on camera running over an officer's foot and ramming two police cars at a North Memphis gas station Wednesday night tried to hit two different officers six years ago.
Records indicate officers were conducting a drug investigation at a home on North Willett Street in 2011, when then-33-year-old Khare Johnson hit the gas and tried to run over the officers with his SUV.
One of the officers fired shots and another had to dive out of the way, according to court documents.
The Bartlett man is now on the run after his run-in with police Wednesday night.
Police said they were looking into "suspicious activity" at the On Ur Way gas station in the 600 block of Jackson Avenue when they pulled over what they described as an "extremely nervous" Johnson.
Officers detained Johnson's passenger -- although there's no records to indicate he was arrested -- and were trying to talk to Johnson when they said he accelerated over an officer's foot.
Video shows another officer clambering onto his patrol car in order to avoid Johnson's silver Cadillac, which then drives off with the passenger door wide open.
Johnson's two daughters were inside the gas station unattended at the time and WREG has learned the oldest was just 14.
Over the years, Johnson has had numerous encounters with MPD's Organized Crime Unit with arrests for drugs, weapons and alcohol dating back to at least 2000.
Neighbors told WREG they saw Johnson's silver Cadillac parked in his driveway days before Wednesday's incident.
WREG even discovered a Facebook post dated October 30 where Johnson appears to be selling the Cadillac for $3,200.
Police describe it as having extensive damage to the front passenger door.