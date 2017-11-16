Police arrest robbery ring in Nutbush, recover more than $14,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The arrest of four people lead to the recovery of more than $14,000 in cash and many stolen goods.
Police made the discovery in a Nutbush home and say the stolen items could be linked to dozens of crimes.
It looks like the quiet house on the corner of Bayliss, but neighbors are talking about what deputies say they uncovered behind those walls on Tuesday.
"I can believe that," said Nutbush resident Natasha Vera. "People gotta lock their stuff up around there."
Shelby County deputies say they busted a father and son, Willie Matthews Sr. and Willie Matthews Jr., as well as Jeovanie Taylor and Antowine Rogers.
The suspects were charged with everything from felony possession of a firearm to theft of property and violation of bail.
"I am surprised, because I don't know those people," said Vera. "I don't know them, so I am surprised."
Investigators say the four men were living inside the home and hoarding stolen goods, tools, stereos, electronics and weapons on top of a nice wad of cash.
WREG tried to talk to people parked at the address after learning the home also operates as some sort of beauty salon and auto repair shop.
It's early in the investigation but deputies say the arrests could be connected to more than 100 thefts in Shelby County and Memphis.
Right now, investigators are busy sorting through everything, but Natasha Vera says she has no doubt some of those items were taken from her neighborhood.
"No doubt in my mind they've been doing it around here too," said Vera. "They probably have been doing it around here."