How Dry Salt Therapy could help you feel better.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We all know salt makes things taste better, but did you know it might make you feel better too?

Dry Salt Therapy claims to alleviate symptoms of a variety of conditions and now you can try it out right here in Memphis inside the salt cave at Better Bodies Yoga.

Owner Karen Moss gives us a sneak peek of the caves and explains the benefits her clients have seen since utilizing the new therapy.

Plus, hear from Camilla Forsythe, a client who says the whole package at Better Bodies Yoga has helped her relieve stress and recover from a recent surgery.

