Forget Pizza Rat, meet Brooklyn’s Avocado Rat

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Pizza Rat may be fitting for New York City as a whole, but Brooklyn has its own rat that’s just as fitting: Avocado Rat.

The rat was captured on camera dragging an avocado half – no pit – down the subway tracks at Greenpoint Avenue, according to WPIX.

“Even the rats in #nyc are on trend,” wrote Jessica Edwards, the woman who spotted Avocado Rat. “Hope he finds some toast.”

Even the rats in #nyc are on trend. Hope he finds some toast. #avocadorat #🥑🐀 A post shared by Jessica Edwards (@jesslena_edwards) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:32am PST

Brooklyn is home to an avocado restaurant, so the rodent may be in luck. Avocado Rat doesn’t have the degree of viral fame Pizza Rat had. The video was posted Tuesday. Edwards spotted the rat from a G train platform around 1:30 p.m.

New York fell in love with Pizza Rat back in 2015 when a rat dragged a slice of pizza down subway stairs at the First Avenue subway station. Pizza Rat trended on Facebook and Twitter just three hours after comedian Matt Little posted the video to Youtube.