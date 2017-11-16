× Donald’s Donuts in Midtown forced to close doors

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— A locally owned Midtown staple is being forced to close its doors after 12 years.

Donald’s Donuts on Union Avenue is closing after the landlord decided not to renew the owner’s lease.

Donald’s owner, Pimol Sam, says landlord Loeb Properties simply didn’t want him anymore. Now, the minority-owned shop has until New Year’s Eve to close up.

Karilynn Samuelson comes to Donald’s Donuts all the time.

“I moved away from Memphis for a little while and all I missed was Donald’s Donuts. Like I wanted to come back here,” Samuelson said.

She’ll savor these donuts since she won’t be able to get them in Midtown much longer.

“I think that’s definitely a shame because Donald’s Donuts is kind of a staple in this area. like everybody I know goes out and gets Donald’s donuts from time to time,” Samuelson said.

“Not a very good Christmas gift at all,” Ryan Carpenetti said.

He said he’ll be sad to see them go.

“They will be missed, especially on those mornings I just want to stumble on over here,” Carpenetti said.

Loeb Properties says Donald’s is being replaced with another locally owned minority- run shop that’ll bring much-needed upgrades to the property, adding this new business was chosen over national operators.

That’s somewhat of a comfort to Samuelson, who’s glad the lease isn’t going to a national chain.

“In that sense, yes, but at the same time like it’s not going to be Donald’s,” Samuelson said.

Donald’s owner says the new business is another donut shop but Loeb Properties won’t confirm.

For the die-hard fans, Donald’s owner is opening up a new shop at 1092 Goodman Road in Southaven.