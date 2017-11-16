× Dense Fog Advisory active for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is waking up to a Dense Fog Advisory this morning.

Poinsett, Mississippi, Cross, Crittenden, St. Francis, Lee, Phillips, DeSoto, Marshall, Benton, Tippah, Alcorn, Tunica, Tate, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Lake, Obion, Weakley, Henry, Dyer, Gibson, Carroll, Benton, Lauderdale, Tipton, Haywood, Crockett, Madison, Chester, Henderson, Decatur, Shelby, Fayette, Hardeman, McNairy and Hardin counties are all included in the alert until 9 a.m.

Visibility on the roadways will be less than a quarter of a mile.

Drivers are encouraged to take their commute slow and allow plenty of extra time to get where they need to go.