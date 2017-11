× Crews battle overnight house fire in the Glenview neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of an early morning fire in the Glenview neighborhood.

Early Thursday morning, heavy fire and smoke could reportedly be seen coming from the home located in the 1100 block of Rozelle Street.

WREG was told the house was vacant and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been released.