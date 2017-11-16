× Bright Spot: Local company gives back with free house cleaning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 70-year-old Kandy Olds has lived in her Parkway Village home for 35 years.

“I’ve had four children. I have 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.”

Over the years she’s collected a lot of pictures, trinkets, clothing — all things that mean something to her.

“Has the collecting kind of gotten the best of you?” asked WREG’s Markova Reed.

“Yes.”

She also has several health issues that make moving around her home or even getting out of the house a real chore.

“I have to depend on people to go get my medicine, to take me to the grocery store.”

Kandy needed help digging out and she found it when it she called Sterling Shine, a local cleaning company that gives back to the community once a month by providing a full house cleaning to someone in need.

It’s called the “Lend A Clean” program.

“We accept nominations from anyone whether it’s a self nomination or someone calling in for a family member or a friend,” said Joel Hillespie.

It’s really that simple. Hillespie said all you need to do is call or email Sterling Shine and that starts the process. The next step is for the owners to assess the situation.

“We listen to each and everybody’s story and kind of take it to heart, and we pray about it and we just put it to a vote and decide based on what we decide is the greatest need.”

Kandy couldn’t have been more thrilled.

“This is a true blessing from God.”

On clean up day, Hillespie and his colleague showed up ready to get Kandy’s house back in order.

“Get the house sanitized, smelling good, looking good. Just make it so when we leave today she’ll feel at peace; have a little more room to move around.”

They picked up, wiped up and moved things out of the way.

“It will make me feel a lot better physically, mentally.”

Hillespie said there a lot of people just like Kandy all over Memphis.

“There is quite the need. I’ve come to find out that a lot of people are living in situations where they could use some help and it was a little bit of a culture shock learning of that,” he said.

Hillespie said he is hoping people in the community will partner with his company to help more people.

As for Kandy’s home, she said she’s thrilled with the end result.