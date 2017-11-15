Watercooler Wednesday: Wasting time at work, People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's Watercooler Wednesday!

This week Danni Bruns from 98.1 The Max, Steve Conley with Guess FM and WREG's Todd Demers discuss the top trending news stories on social media.

First up, three UCLA basketball players are back in the U.S. after being detained last week in China. They were arrested after reportedly shoplifting sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store in Shanghai — an offense that could have kept the freshman players behind bars for years if convicted.

Their release Tuesday came just hours after President Donald Trump said he asked the Chinese president for a quick resolution to the case. All charges were then dropped.

Is this fair?

A new survey reveals just how much time we're wasting at work.

Employees polled by Office Team admit spending an hour and 36 minutes a day doing personal tasks at work. Almost an hour of that is on a smartphone.

It begs the question: how much is too much personal time on the job?

And are you guilty of it?

Finally, Blake Shelton has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

What do you think of the pick?

In this tense sexual harassment atmosphere, does it feel wrong to celebrate sexiness?

Hear what our panel has to say on Watercooler Wednesday.