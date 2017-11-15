× Police: Mother, daughter assaulted in East Memphis driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who assaulted a mother and her adult daughter in the driveway of their East Memphis home.

The assault happened Wednesday, Nov. 14.

According to the report, the victim got out of her car after she parked in the driveway and was immediately approached by a male.

She says the suspect proceeded to pull out two handguns and chased her around her driveway as she tried to escape him.

The suspect then began to pull the victims hair and drag her on the ground while firing shots into the air from the handguns.

The victim was also hit in the head with the gun.

The victims mother ran outside in an attempt to help her daughter, but the suspect attacked her by hitting her over the head with the gun as well.

The mother of the victim then proceeded to run into the house just before the suspect escaped on foot.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.