× Peroxide manufacturer to bring 15 jobs to Frayser facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A chemical manufacturer promises to bring 15 new jobs with an average salary of $56,667 to a facility on Stiles Drive in Frayser.

PeroxyChem, LLC was awarded a seven-year PILOT tax incentive by the Economic Development Growth Engine board.

PeroxyChem is described by EDGE as a global manufacturer and supplier of hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, persulfates and other chemical technologies. The company employs more than 500 people throughout the world and has facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

EDGE Staff projects $788,868 in local total tax revenues to be received during the PILOT term and a $692,253 benefit to PeroxyChem.