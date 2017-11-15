Pass It On: An angel in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Debbie Sandridge is a secretary for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Service Bureau.

In the office, she oversees hundreds of volunteers in order to a make a difference for those in need.

"We're coming up to the holidays. This is her time of year. This year she was able to find a donor that gave money so that 250 senior citizens could receive gifts as part of our community service program," said Deputy Jason Bartlett.

"She also found a donor that adopted 35 kids at a local church that will be getting Christmas gifts."

Unfortunately this angel who helps so many now faces the challenge of her life.

"About two Sunday's ago she was involved in a bad car accident where she was rear ended, and she has injuries to her neck and to her spine," said Deputy Bartlett.

Sandridge's neck was broken in three places and she is currently paralyzed.

"For her to be going through something like this, it's going to be tough for her."

"She's just a remarkable person. She's got a huge heart. She's very passionate," added Deputy Bartlett. "She loves kids, she loves the community and she loves to give to the community."

Sounds like the perfect time to Pass It On.

"Channel 3 and Pass It On has donated $300, along with an anonymous donor from Nesbit, Mississippi," Deputy Bartlett explained to Sandridge when the WREG crew visited her room at the Regional Medical Center. "They have donated an additional $300."

But that's not it.

"Once a month WREG actually has another donor that kicks in another $400, and this just happens to be that week. So there's $1,000 total."

Sandridge was very encouraged by the outpouring of support.

"I'm doing much better, and I've got a lot of good people, a great support group, family and friends," said Sandridge. "Most people never get the chance, the opportunity to experience support like this."

Sandridge's family will travel with her to the Shepherd's Center in Atlanta where she can begin rehab for her spinal cord injuries.