Otis Sanford: Corker hearing shows ‘dangerously high stakes’ of nukes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Congressman Bob Corker is resembling anything but a lame duck U.S Senator. He has about 14 months remaining in his second term, having already announced that he will not seek reelection. But that is not stopping Tennessee's junior senator from continuing to be a major annoyance for President Donald Trump.

Corker has been one of the President's harshest critic, but on Tuesday, he went beyond the rhetoric and convened a Senate hearing to address possible Congressional action to prevent Mr. Trump from launching a nuclear strike against another country on his own.

Corker serves as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee - the panel that held the hearing.

During the session, witnesses included a retired Air Force general and a former official with the Department of Defense. They and others cautioned against hasty attempts to limit any President`s authority to use nuclear weapons. They said the better approach would be to rely on military leaders to serve as a check on the President`s power.

Corker explained —rather unconvincingly — that the hearing was not specifically directed at President Trump, but apparently Democrats on the committee did not get that memo. They pointed out President Trump`s erratic behavior at every opportunity.

All in all, it was a useful hearing to alert the public of the dangerously high stakes involved with a President who cannot keep his cool.