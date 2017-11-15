Work begins on Amazon Memphis center; Toyota opts out of Megasite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Toyota is no longer planning to bring 4,000 jobs to the Memphis Regional Megasite in Stanton, Tennessee but that doesn’t mean we won’t have the opportunity for new jobs soon.

Movement’s taking place on the plot of land Amazon is expected to build a fulfillment center on along East Holmes Road in Memphis.

If all goes according to plan, the facility would be built by the end of next year and create 600 jobs.

“We’re excited about Memphis; we’re excited to be here," Amazon's economic development manager Ryan Wilson told WREG last month.

More jobs are always a helpful boost for our economy, which is why over in Stanton, they weren’t happy to hear Toyota decided to pass on building a plant at the Memphis Regional Megasite.

“We were a little bit distressed about that," said Mayor Allan Sterbinksy. "However, the commissioner of ECD said two days ago, the reason Toyota shut us down is because it’s not shovel ready.”

A Toyota plant would’ve created 4,000 jobs, which would transform the Stanton community and trickle over to Memphis.

Mayor Sterbinksy said the land has potential to affect 17 percent of the entire workforce in West Tennessee.

“That would’ve made a huge difference," he said.

The land isn’t shovel ready because they need to finish building a sewage system from Stanton to the megasite, which is funded by a grant.

The state is also looking to hire a consultant to find out what’s keeping businesses from committing to the megasite.

The final job is figuring out where the waste waster from the megasite will go to, which is currently in the works.

“You’re hoping by 2020 there will be some type of commitment?" WREG's Bridget Chapman asked the Mayor.

"Oh, I’m hoping a lot sooner than that," he said.

He said they’re already looking at ways to improve their housing, recreation and transportation to accommodate the many people that would move to Stanton to work.

Governor Bill Haslam also said he’d like to see some business commitment to the Memphis Regional Megasite by the end of his term in 2019.