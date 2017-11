Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lil Buck is one of the biggest names in dance, having performed with everyone from Madonna to Wynton Marsalis and Yo-Yo Ma.

You may have also seen him on countless national TV shows and commercials.

Now, he's returned to Memphis and will soon take the stage in the New Ballet Ensemble and School's "Nut Remix."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video