Grizzlies self-inflicted mistakes lead to third straight loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn-With their floor leader Mike Conley missing the game to rest a sore Achilles the Grizzlies got off to a slow start against the Indiana Pacers and could never catch up.

The Grizzlies turned the ball over 15 times and the Pacers hit 12 three-pointers to lead comfortably for most of the game in a 116-113 victory.

Grizzlies center Marc Gasol scored a season-high 35 points to go with 13 rebounds, but missed a game-tying three at the buzzer.

Grizzlies starting forward JaMychal Green returned to the lineup for the first time since suffering a severe ankle sprain in the season opener.

Green finished with eight points. Pacers guard Darren Collison led Indiana with 30 points.

The Grizzlies are now 7-7 and host Houston Saturday night.