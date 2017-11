Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS - Mike Conley has struggled to start the season this year and the reason is simple...he's playing hurt.

The Grizzlies guard continues to deal with a troublesome Achilles injury, an injury that may force the team to shut him down for awhile to allow the injury to rest.

Grizz coach David Fizdale talking about the injury concern after this morning's shootaround ahead of tonight's Pacers game.