Grant allows Work Local program to expand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program to put homeless Memphians to work is expanding.

The Work Local initiative is getting more funding that will be used to pay workers $10 an hour instead of $9. In addition, the program will now consist of five work days instead of just three a week.

The program allows the homeless to clean up the city in exchange for income. Mayor Jim Strickland said nearly 400 people have participated in the program and have picked up more than 70,000 pounds of trash.

“It gives you more hope. It actually gives you incentive because it feels so good to actually work, to be able to do something. And to do something positive and help the city at the same time.”

Work Local was launched in 2016.