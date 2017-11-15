× Graceland challenges FedExForum agreement as it seeks to build new arena

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis Presley Enterprises says it will fight the city’s non-compete agreement with the Grizzlies over FedExForum use as the company tries to build a new event venue at Graceland.

EPE has sought approval to build a 6,200-seat arena at Graceland. The plan was modified to a multipurpose facility. Total investment in the project would be $40 million – $50 million, the company says.

But the company said objections by the Grizzlies stalled the project when it was presented to Memphis City Council. The operating agreement that governs the FedExForum restricts competition from other venues within Shelby County.

Critics contend the agreement has held back redevelopment of the Mid-South Coliseum and pushed concerts to new venues in DeSoto County.

Wednesday, EPE said it had filed a declaratory judgment action with Shelby County Chancery Court asking the court to declare that the planned Graceland arena would not violate the city’s operating agreement for the FedExForum.

