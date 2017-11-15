× DUI arrest of middle school teacher sets off alarm in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — The community is caught off-guard by news that a DeSoto Central Middle School teacher was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of drugs.

Ashley George is on administrative leave while the school district investigates.

George was pulled over last Thursday and arrested for DUI, careless driving and illegally possessing Adderall, a drug commonly used to treat attention deficit disorder.

“It is alarming because, just, you’re working with kids,” said Laurel Moreland, who can’t believe a teacher is facing charges like these.

“There’s no need for a like a DUI. That’s putting people in danger. You’re a teacher. You’re supposed to teach kids, not put other people in danger.”

According to the school’s website, George teaches sixth-grade history and science.

The arrest happened outside of school but people we talked to Wednesday said what a teacher does outside school is just as important as what a teacher does inside school.

Moreland worries what students will think.

“You still represent the school and you represent you what you’re doing outside of school. So, you’re kind of representing yourself as a teacher.”

Peggy Wolfe would consider serious action if she had a child in George’s class.

“I would maybe take my child out of that school. Someone needs to be monitoring it and watching it very closely.”

Moreland says parents with kids in George’s class should talk to their kids.

“Your teacher is supposed to be an example for you and you would hope that they do good things when they’re not at school.”