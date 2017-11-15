Does It Work: The Groomaroo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Heather Dixon takes pride in pampering each dog that strolls through the doors at Groomingdales.

"I call all pets fur babies. That's what they are to us. They're like our babies and we love whenever they come in here."

Every pet that comes into her Southaven business gets the attention they deserve.

"We do the bottoms of their feet, sanitary cut. We do their toenails. We get their hair cleaned, out of their ears," Dixon said running through the list of services she performs.

She uses traditional clippers on her fur babies and likes the ability to change blades depending on the cut, so she's the perfect person to test out the Groomaroo — a product that claims to be an adjustable, cordless pet trimmer that collects fur as you trim.

The directions said to turn the dial to the desired fur length and glide over the pet's fur. After they finally figured out how to properly adjust the dial and where to place the batteries, the test began.

First up was Mr. Shadow, a Yorkshire terrier. We made sure he was used to the noise first before we tried it.

Dixon adjusted the dial and was disappointed by the result. She re-adjusted the dial for a closer trim, but the result wasn't much better.

A quick pass with her own trimmer yielded much more fur.

Next, they decided to switch breeds.

"This is Ms. Sophie and she is a miniature schnauzer."

"It does not do what its suppose to do," concluded Dixon.

Another quick pass with her own trimmers and the difference was clear.

Groomaroo, you failed the Does It Work test.