CrimeStoppers only received one tip about 10-year-old’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Pictures of three cars. That's the best lead police have in the murder of a ten-year-old boy.

They released the pictures Tuesday evening, a day after the gunfire erupted near Ketchum and Airways.

"To my knowledge, we only got one tip," said Buddy Chapman with CrimeStoppers.

Chapman is distraught no one is coming forward to help catch people ruthless they shot 17 times into a car full of children in a crowded intersection during rush hour.

Not only was Richard Jordan shot and killed, a 12-year-old and his mother were also shot and a seven-year-old girl in the car came inches from being hit.

The 12-year-old and his mother are back home recovering.

"It has become so much a part of life that people almost say oh well that's the way it is," said Chapman.

Until someone comes forward, the shooters walk free.

It's the same situation we saw earlier this year when two-year-old Laylah Washington was fatally shot during apparent road rage in Hickory Hill.

Even with more than a $20,000 reward, Chapman said tip lines aren't ringing

"It can only change when the community says enough is enough," said Chapman.

Now another child is lost to senseless violence.

Richard was in elementary school, he played for a youth football team and dreamed of being a quarterback.

"I just want justice for my son. I just want y'all to catch the killer," said his step father at a vigil tuwaday night.

Richard's family is begging the community to come forward and help solve an innocent child's murder.

If you can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901.528.CASH.