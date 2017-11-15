× Cohen introduces articles of impeachment against President Trump

WASHINGTON — Congressman Steve Cohen and several other lawmakers have introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“The train of injuries to our Constitution must be brought to an end. I was proud to stand with @RepGutierrez @RepAlGreen & @RepEspaillat to introduce articles of #impeachment against Donald Trump, whose actions have become dangerous for democracy,” Cohen tweeted Wednesday.

The documents state the President “prevented, obstructed, and impeded the administration of justice” and withheld information sought by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as it tried to determine if Russia interfered with the 2016 Presidential Election.

He also effectively “underminde[d] the authority of the federal judiciary to carry out its constitutional responsibilities” as well as members of the media, Cohen stated. He specifically pointed to an instance in which the President “mistreated” a judge when he called him a “so-called judge” and when he pardoned Joe Arpaio for contempt of court.

Furthermore, it states the President refused to turn over his tax returns and place his assets into a blind trust, but still received funds from both foreign and domestic entities and/or governments.

Read the full impeachment articles

The train of injuries to our Constitution must be brought to an end. I was proud to stand with @RepGutierrez @RepAlGreen & @RepEspaillat to introduce articles of #impeachment against Donald Trump, whose actions have become dangerous for democracy. #ImpeachTrump #Resist #Impeach45 pic.twitter.com/fdySowx0H9 — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) November 15, 2017

The Tennessee lawmaker announced his intent to file the documents back in August, saying at the time that while the chance of the impeachment articles passing remains slim, he hopes it will help push both parties into taking action in the future.

This is not the first time Cohen has submitted a resolution against the President.

In July, he introduced a resolution of no confidence in the commander-in-chief for “unacceptable behavior” including the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, the release of classified information to Russia, his use of Twitter, his refusal to release his tax returns and his inability to dissociate himself from his private business interests.

Rep. Brad Sherman of California filed articles of impeachment against President Trump in July.

In August, Cohen also introduced amendments to prohibit federal spending at hotels, resorts and businesses owned by President Donald Trump.

Cohen represents Tennessee’s 9th District, which includes most of Memphis.