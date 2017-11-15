Caught on camera: woman carjacked in Northeast Shelby County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. -- Cameras were recording as woman was held at gunpoint next to her car outside of a gas station on New Brownsville Road.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

Deputies said two men were caught on camera in the gas station before they approached the woman, aimed a gun at her and demanded her car.

One of the men reportedly got in the front seat as the second man flashed his gun again and demanded her keys.

The victim said the two guys then got into her car, hit the gas and were last seen driving on St. Elmo into a neighborhood.

The victim told us on the phone she is unnerved and frightened. The pair also got away with her wallet and ID.

She was too scared to talk to us on camera, but said physically, she's okay.

"I'm here just about every day. In and out every day," said customer Jessie Edwards. "It is always quiet when I come here, you know."

The gas station is remote and tucked between several, quiet neighborhoods.

If you can help deputies solve the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901.528.CASH.