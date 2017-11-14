Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They were one of the most successful recording acts of all time and now you can experience the next best thing to "The Carpenters" with a performance that'll make you think you're really in the same room as Karen Carpenter herself.

Michelle Berting Brett is the voice of "We've Only Just Begun: Carpenters Remembered."

The stage show is in fifth year of touring and continues to sell out some of the biggest cities in the country.

You can see the show on November 18, at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center.

Show information on Facebook

Get ticket information now