Vehicle involved in fatal shooting of a 10-year-old boy possibly found

MEMPHIS, Tenn — One of the vehicles that may have been involved in the fatal shooting at Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road was found in a South Memphis neighborhood.

Memphis Police Officers located the gold Malibu at Walker Avenue and Driver Street.

It is believed that the car may have been one of three cars that were involved in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy Monday evening.

Officers are on the scene right now checking out the car.

The car is covered in bullet holes, and the windows appear to be broken.