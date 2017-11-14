× New professional soccer team coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new professional sports team will soon call the city of Memphis home.

The United Soccer League confirmed to WREG Tuesday they have given the go ahead for a new team to be established right here in the Bluff City, with the team taking the field in 2019.

“It’s just another example of our momentum in the City of Memphis,” Mayor Jim Strickland said in a Facebook post. He said the city had worked to help make it a reality.

Additional expansion teams are also being planned in Nashville, Atlanta, Birmingham, Las Vegas and Fresno. A full announcement is expected in January. For more information on the USL, click here.