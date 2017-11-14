× Tips on how to protect your identity while shopping online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As we approach Black Friday, it’s important that shoppers stay vigilant when it comes to protecting their identity.

When making purchases online be sure to look for the padlock. You always want to be sure you’re using a secure internet connection when you’re shopping. Don’t use public wi-fi to shop or check your bank account.

It’s also a good idea to use a credit card instead of a debit card. Paypal is another option where you get more protection.

If a site or app says they will only accept money orders, wire transfers or checks, consider that a red flag and head elsewhere.

Also, watch out for fake apps. Go directly to a store’s website to verify the app or if you’re in the app store, make sure the app has been around for a while, and read reviews.

If you’re using third party seller sites, be sure to read reviews on sellers and check comments before buying a product.

For extra security be sure to change your passwords for your accounts and watch out for phony emails coming from scammers pretending to be your bank or a retailer.

Of course those are just phishing attempts.