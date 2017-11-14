Surveillance video: Cars speed away from scene where children shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three cars caught on surveillance video that they say were involved in a shooting that killed one child and injured another Monday.

The vehicles — a gold Chevrolet Malibu, a black Chrysler 300, and grey sedan — can be seen in the video driving past the victims’ black Porsche Cayenne at Airways and Ketchum. Police say they fired multiple times at the Porsche.

Officers located a 12-year-old boy who had been shot. He was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition but has since been downgraded to non-critical condition.

A second child, 10-year-old Richard Jordan III, was located with a gunshot wound and was transported in critical condition to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An adult female, 34, was also located with a gunshot wound. She was transported in non-critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

If you see a vehicle that’s abandoned, parked or riding through your neighborhood with bullet hole damage, Memphis Police ask you to call 901-528-COPS.