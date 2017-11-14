Her new apartment didn’t have power. Then the burglars struck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - - A single mother is struggling to provide for her six children after their apartment was recently burglarized. She says an issue with her utilities gave thieves the opportunity they needed.

Her name is Jasmine Funches. She moved into an apartment at River City Heights a couple weeks ago. She couldn't get her power on because the prior tenant was evicted for stealing power.

Apartment management didn't know a code enforcement inspection was needed before utilities could be turned back on. This left Funches without power for days. She and her kids stayed with a friend while she waited.

At one point, she hadn't checked on her apartment in four days and when she finally did, Funches says she found the door unlocked. TV's, clothing, jewelry, and furniture were gone.

"They done stole majority of everything in this house and nobody got no explanation for nothing," Funches says.

Apartment management says she's been able to get her power on since Thursday. Management also says any burglary would have been caught on a nearby surveillance camera.

"We've taken care of all the hiccups. What we're doing is watching the surveillance camera and we've also called her and told her that she can have her utilities turned on," Property Manager Linda Crisp says.

But Funches simply wants to move out and get her money back. Management says they'll pay if she gets her stuff out, but Funches says she can't afford to move without the money.

"I'm a single mom and I'm going to do whatever it takes for my kids to be straight, good, or whatever. If it take the breath out of my body, I'm going to do what I got to do," Funches says.

She largely blames this series of events on that prior tenant.

"I'm being punished for somebody else's blame for what they did when they was here before me," Funches says.

Apartment management says they'll share anything they find on surveillance video with police.