Saints fans build backyard Superdome for ultimate game day experience

NEW ORLEANS — For New Orleans Saints fan Kathy Hirsch and her family, football is a way of life. So much so that they turned their backyard into the Superdome complete with bleachers, a jumbotron, AstroTurf and half time entertainment.

Hirsch told WGNO the idea for the stadium started several decades ago, but finally became a reality out of necessity in 1991. You see, friends and family have regularly packed the Hirsch's home on game days for years. The tradition became such a hit that they eventually ran out of space.

The solution: take the party outdoors.

Their guests haven't been disappointed at all, and some even said the Hirsch's backyard is even better than the real thing.

"Good people, better food, family, and cold beer," said a family friend that has been showing up to their door on Sundays since 2008. "And it's more comfortable!" Hirsch said they are expecting up to 100 guests if the Saints make the playoffs.