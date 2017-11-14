× Police: Recent murder possibly connected to Tampa serial killer

TAMPA — Authorities say an overnight murder in a Tampa neighborhood may be connected to three murders from October, prompting more concerns that a serial killer may be on the loose.

CBS affiliate WTSP, officers discovered 60-year-old Ronald Felton dead early Tuesday morning. They believe he was crossing the street when his killer came up behind him and shot him.

ABC News was told the man was left for dead in the middle of the street.

Just like the previous murders, authorities said the person responsible most likely lives in the neighborhood, adding that it only took officers “about a minute” to respond since they recently increased patrols in the area.

The news station was told officers have asked residents living in a set perimeter to stay home, including school-aged children. Eight local school are under a “lock-in” which means children can be dropped off, but they will stay there safe until further notice.

On October 5, Monica Hoffa was shot and killed in a vacant lot. Her body wasn’t discovered until the next day.

Just five days later, Benjamin Mitchell was waiting for a bus when he was also gunned down.

On October 22, an autistic man, Anthony Taino Naiboa, was brutally murdered as he walked down the street. A recent high school graduate, Naiboa had accidentally taken the wrong bus and ended up in the Seminole Heights neighborhood, police said.Officers were patrolling in the area when they heard gunshots. Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said they rushed to the area, where they found the 20-year-old dead on the sidewalk.

All three were murdered in just 11 days and their deaths are the only thing that connects them, police say.

Southeast Seminole Heights Civic Assoc unveils mural honoring Benjamin, Monica & Anthony. A fitting tribute. pic.twitter.com/jcDAhPh0Mf — TampaPD (@TampaPD) November 5, 2017

