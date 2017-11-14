Police: Man shoots doctor in parking lot of Ohio hospital, kills himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, Ohio — A gunman shot a doctor before taking his own life in the parking lot of an Ohio hospital Monday afternoon, according to WJW.

The doctor was getting into his SUV at around 2 p.m., police say, when the suspect walked up from behind the doctor's vehicle and shot him at least twice.

The doctor was taken to the emergency room of the hospital, Affinity Medical Center.

The suspect, who is said to be about 50 years old, then turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

Police say at least six spent rounds were found in the parking lot.

Investigators are currently looking into what relationship, if any, the gunman had with the doctor, according to officials.

Police also say the doctor is affiliated with Affinity Medical Center, but his practice is in Perry Township.

As a precaution after the shooting, Massillon Schools were temporarily placed on lockdown.

Massillon City Schools posted on their Facebook page:

"The safety of our students and staff is always our number one priority. This afternoon, the Massillon Police Department notified us that there was a safety concern within the community. The Massillon City School District took immediate action and placed each building in lock down for precautionary measures. Police have now notified us that it is safe to come out of lock down. In no circumstance were any of our students or staff in jeopardy. The incident was not on school property. Again, the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority."