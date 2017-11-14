× Police: Young father dead after South Memphis shooting, crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in South Memphis.

Police said the man was shot while driving near Crump Boulevard and Mississippi around midnight. The man crashed his car a few blocks away at Crump and Lauderdale shutting down the area for hours as police processed the scene.

A female passenger was taken to the Regional Medical Center, but she is expected to be okay.

Authorities said they don’t know if the man died from the gunshot wound or from injuries sustained during the crash.

So far, police haven’t released a description of the gunman.

The family identified the victim as 28-year-old Larenzo Davis. They told WREG’s Melissa Moon he had just left his home at College Park and was driving his girlfriend’s car when the incident happened.

He leaves behind a four-year-old daughter.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you can help.