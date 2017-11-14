× Mother accused of stabbing children may have suffered ‘mental defect’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother accused of murdering four of her five children last year may spend time in a mental institution instead of prison.

A medical examiner says Shanynthia Gardner was suffering from a “mental defect” during the incident, in which she allegedly stabbed the four children to death.

She’s been held without bond since then.

On July 1, authorities discovered Tallen, Sya, Sahvi and Yazhi Gardner dead inside the family’s home near Hacks Cross Road and East Shelby Drive. All four had been stabbed to death.

Two children were found in a bedroom and the other two were in the youngest. The 5-month-old baby was found in her car seat.

A fifth child was able to escape the home uninjured.