Memphis moves up in latest College Playoff rankings

MEMPHIS, Tenn-The Memphis Tigers keep moving up in the College Football Playoff rankings.

In the latest poll that came out Tuesday night the Tigers are ranked 21st, up one spot from the previous week.

Memphis is six spots behind fellow American Conference member Central Florida in the race to be the highest Group of Five team that gets the coveted New Year’s Day Peach Bowl spot.

Mississippi State lost to number one ranked Alabama last weekend, but stays at number 16.

Alabama is the new number one in the College Football Playoff poll.

Clemson moves up to number two, and Miami is third while Oklahoma is fourth.