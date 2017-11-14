Memphis man accused of shooting at sister, young nephews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A man is in custody after police say he shot at his own sister and young nephews.

Marqurius Henderson, 21, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving and evading arrest after police say he put his family and the public at risk.

Police say it started when Henderson’s sister spotted him driving near the Pendleton West Apartments on Saturday evening.

She’d just dropped someone off there and said she called 911 when she saw Henderson also on the roads, saying she knew he had warrants out for his arrest.

Records show he was wanted for theft and burglary.

But when he noticed she was following him, police say Henderson tried to lose his sister in traffic.

His sister says she was behind him at a stop sign at Pendleton Street and Byrd Avenue when he leaned out the window and fired a shot at her.

Thankfully, no one was hit but police say her two sons (8 months old and 5 years old) were in the car with her and another person.

“There’s a lot of violence and stuff that needs to be stopped, a lot of violence, a lot of innocent people being killed," said Robert Patton who lives near the airport area.

Officers say they soon started following Henderson with flashing lights, but he sped away from them driving through red lights and stop signs.

Eventually, police say he pulled over and ran from the car.

Officers say Henderson and two other people with him were caught.

“It needs to stop, but people need to change within themselves," said 'Joe' who lives in the airport area. "We can pray and ask God to help us all out.”

Henderson was in court on Monday and his bond was set at $20,000.