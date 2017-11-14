Memphis community takes a stand against deadly shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A South Memphis family and community are devastated by the loss of a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Monday evening, and now they are demanding change.

The gunman who took the life of Richard Jordan is still on the run.

Tonight many Memphians are taking a stand in response to the senseless violence.

Those groups are set to meet at Booker T. Washington Tuesday evening to discuss what can be done to help curb the violence in the city.

The goal is to come up with ways to at least make violence less common in Memphis.

That's why a number of different groups are attending.

Some of those organizations include the 901 Bloc Squad, Mother's Against Violence and The South Memphis Coalition- which organized the meeting.

Some of the ideas like to be discussed include an anti-violence march and a gun buyback.

Steven Allmond with the South Memphis Coalition is open to all ideas when it come to stopping the violence in Memphis.

"It's no wrong way to approach the problem. Once you unify all the groups, of course, you'll be more effective," said Allmond. "But you'll be able to have more influence as far effecting young people."

Bottom line, these groups have had enough. They are tired of adults and kids getting hurt or killed.

Hopefully, what comes out of the meeting does help to curb the violence.