Man charged in Millington double shooting

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Millington Police have released the identity of a man charged with a double shooting at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Derecco Allen, 23, is charged with two counts of attempted murder in the shooting of Rosedrick Bradford, 21, and Ricky Lewis, 22.

Lewis remains in serious condition at Regional One, which Bradford has been released from the hospital.

Police say they were called to the Commodore Village Apartments on Babe Howard Boulevard on Saturday night for a reported shooting. They found Allen shot in the face, they said. Lewis was found in a car parked nearby, with gunshot wounds to the head and arm.

Allen is currently housed in the Millington Jail.