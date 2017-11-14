× Judge to decide fate of Mayor Luttrell’s lawsuit against commission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell will be in court for a hearing on the lawsuit he filed against the Shelby County Commission.

A judge is expected to decide whether or not Luttrell’s lawsuit has any merit.

The mayor is suing for control of an opioid lawsuit filed by the Shelby County Commission against pharmaceutical companies. Luttrell said Shelby County Commission Chair Heidi Shafer overstepped her boundaries when she hired the Napoli Law Firm to handle the lawsuit without getting permission from the entire commission first.

Just last week — days after the lawsuit was filed in court — commissioners voted unanimously to approve Shafer’s decision.

