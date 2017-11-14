How hypnosis could help you quit smoking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Great American Smoke-Out is a national campaign that encourages people to quit smoking, but the latest numbers show the south just isn't getting the message when it comes to just how dangerous it is.

In fact, Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi are among 12 states known as "tobacco nation".

According to Bloomberg, this "nation" of states ranks among the 10 "countries" with the highest rates of tobacco use in the world.

Richard Ervin's parents both died of smoking-related illnesses and now he's helping others kick the habit before it's too late through hypnosis.