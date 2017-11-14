× Family identifies child killed in drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The young child tragically killed in a shooting near the Memphis airport has been identified by family.

According to police, three individuals were shot during a drive-by in the area of Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Monday afternoon. They were rushed to the police precinct in the 2300 block of Truitt Street where an ambulance was called.

One of the injured, 10-year-old Richard Jordan, died from his injuries.

The other two victims are expected to be okay.

A total of five people were inside the vehicle — two adults and three children.

Authorities told WREG the suspect fled in a dark Chrysler sedan, but have not released any additional information.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

35.079301 -89.984926